Rising Tide Foundation

Rising Tide Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crusader Trev's avatar
Crusader Trev
13h

Cynthia, I’m afraid my bank card got blocked again so I have a new one! Can you remind me how I update with the new card details? Sorry to bother you again!

Trevor Cox.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rising Tide Foundation
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture