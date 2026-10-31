RTF Film: 'Edgar Allan Poe's Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders'

The moment has finally arrived!

Matt Ehret, Cynthia Chung and David Gosselin are proud to unleash our newest Rising Tide Foundation feature film ‘Edgar Allan Poe’s Final Mystery: A Tale of Two Murders’.

After 180 years of slanderous portrayals as an death obsessed opium addict, This RTF production will cast light on the truth behind the ritual murder of Edgar Allan Poe and his heroic fight to defend principles of republicanism against the enemies of humanity.

Based on original research featured in Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 3 (Edgar Poe’s Final Mystery and Other Tales of Ratiocination), this film will explore for the first time, the deeper meaning behind many of his most famous short stories with special emphasis on his Tales of Ratiocination, the Society of Cincinnati and the death of Mary Rogers.

A surprising story of witch covens, occult societies, masonic networks and ancient evil will emerge as you plunge into this tale of true crime.

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.