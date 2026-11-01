The narrative war is hotter than ever, and confusion about the principles shaping our world is intolerably high.

At such periods of cultural crises, knowledge is worth more than gold, which is why we have devoted so much effort getting the best analysts and researchers in the field of history, science and geopolitics to speak regularly on the Rising Tide Foundation’s platforms.

This Sunday November 1st at 2pm Eastern Time/9pm Moscow Time, my colleague Ryan Milton will deliver a thorough presentation on all things China, from the Opium Wars, to the republican revolution of Sun Yat-sen, the dynamics shaping China’s Civil War which overlapped WW2, American patriots who worked with China to continue the spirit of the American revolution, the Long March, Cold War and the rise of the New Silk Road in our modern day.

Ryan Milton works closely with Scott Ritter, a leading author, military analyst and retired military figure. He is the Executive Producer of Ritter’s weekly live-streams, and co-hosting regular podcasts (The Winers and East Calling channel). He is a regular contributing analyst to RT International, and has worked for years with the Schiller Institute promoting infrastructure programs related to the Eurasian Lndbridge. He is a Technical Infrastructure & Cybersecurity Specialist, geopolitical analyst, legislative advocate, and has worked as Strategic Advisor to U.S. Congressional campaigns, providing high-level policy and communications guidance.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live event on Sunday Nov. 1 at 2pm ET/9pm Moscow (don’t forgot that on Saturday night, North American clocks go back one hour for Daylight Savings Time, so don’t let that screw up your learning experience):