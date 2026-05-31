“Finlandization” is the foreign-policy class’s favourite slur for cowardice.

Max Jakobson — Finland’s great Cold War diplomat, vetoed by Moscow for UN Secretary-General — knew better.

This Sunday’s RTF presentation delivered by geopolitical analyst Pelle Neroth Taylor recovers his argument: That Finland’s neutrality was not submission but mastery.

Reparations were paid in full, the Marshall Plan declined, Communists excluded at home — each a calculated demonstration of reliability that bought a small nation its democracy, its free press, and its sovereignty while Prague and Budapest were swallowed whole.

With Metternich and George Kennan as witnesses, here is the case for prudence over posturing — something the Atlantic foreign policy blob still refuses to hear.

Access the live RTF lecture on Zoom on Sunday May 31 at 2pm Eastern Time using the link below: