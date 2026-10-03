Everyone knows that the City of London has been a central nexus of power projection for centuries, which includes deep penetration into the USA itself via its American outpost better known as ‘Wall Street’.

However fewer people have discovered how this power emerged in the first place out of the lagoons of Venice and the Venetian penetration into Amsterdam which established the Dutch East India Company, the Dutch Stock Exchange and Bank of Amsterdam in 1609.

In this week’s Rising Tide Foundation lecture, my friend Tom Charlesworth, who worked in the ‘City’ for decades will introduce this complex topic followed by a Q and A for all paid subscribers to this substack.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live event on Sunday October 4 at NOON eastern time/5pm London Time/11pm Bangkok time by clicking on the zoom link below: