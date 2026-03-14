The glorification of the Crusades that unleashed centuries of bloodletting and black magic cults nearly 1000 years ago is now well underway. The US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (who has celebrated reviving the Templar dream of re-building Solomon’s Temple) has even authored a book celebrating this new age called ‘American Crusade’.

To say it simply: We are slipping into a dark abyss that may find humanity plunging into centuries of darkness, war, superstition and new-Templarist warrior psychosis that plagued the Medieval world.

How did the greatest minds of history stand up against this perversity?

On Sunday March 15 at 2pm Eastern Time, The Rising Tide Foundation will host historian Gerald Therrien who will showcase original research on the life and mind of Geoffrey Chaucer and the Last Knight in England. Gerald will discuss how the Normans brought feudalism, the bloody crusades and the black death to England, and how Geoffrey Chaucer fought to save the English language from the worst of the Norman invasion - Romanticism and the Search for the Holy Grail.

This lecture can be watched as a stand-alone, but you will be most rewarded by watching Gerald’s previous classes ‘In Defense of King Arthur’ and Spenser/Marlowe: God’s Spies

Click the zoom link below to access the full class on Sunday March 15 at 2pm ET: