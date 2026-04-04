What does Charles De Gaulle have to teach us to restore world peace, prosperity and security as well for the renewal of the West in the 21st century?

Answer - A lot.

The true genius architect of blitzkrieg and successful armored war.

His own French generals ignored him : Guderian and the German generals studied his work avidly.

He knew who had killed John Kennedy and why as soon as it happened.

He saved the entire British Army and made Dunkirk possible by his underestimated attack o at Arras in 1940.



Join me on Sunday April 5 at 2pm Eastern Time where I’ll be hosting the brilliant Martin Sieff the speaker for this week’s Rising Tide Foundation’s seminar by clicking the zoom link below: