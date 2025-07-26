A strategic global alliance of all the free market imperialist democracies in the world determined to promote universal peace prosperity and open borders for human trafficking.

What could go wrong?

Today’s NATO has happened before.

They called it “The League of Nations” or “Shangri La”… And the top British imperialists in the world promoted it for 20 years.

The result was Hitler and the Japanese genocidal enslavement of China.

But all the liberal intellectuals loved it!

Tune into the Rising Tide Foundation class on Sunday July 27 at 2pm NY Time for a full presentation by guest speaker Martin Sieff on this topic and more.

(This presentation will follow the 11am-1pm ET Pluralia Dialogos which will feature Caleb Maupin and Come Carpentier)

Click on the zoom link below to access the live lecture: