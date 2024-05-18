Greetings from Sunny Thailand everyone. Please take note that this Sunday’s lecture will occur at NOON (eastern time)/11pm (Thailand time) and will feature a presentation delivered by Dennis O’Connor on the topic of “Mastery of Health Can Challenge Current Dystopia”. Dennis’ bio/contact page and website is here.

Sunday lecture description

So many of the alternative methods related to improving health are debunked and ridiculed. Can we trust the science?

Could there be merit in some of the more outlandish claims made about some modalities?

This presentation may help you to reconsider your position and motivate you to explore treatments that can unlock greater potential to not only heal but to thrive in this somewhat dystopian society.

Follow Dennis on Telegram here, follow on Rumble here, follow on Bitchute here, and Youtube here. Dennis’ Twitter is @riseinhealth

Click below to access the live lecture at NOON eastern time (Sunday May 19):