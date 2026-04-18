As modern poetry has often been stereotyped as focusing primarily on subjective concerns, this week’s RTF guest lecturer Hall Gardner will lecture briefly on the simple, but seemingly overlooked, fact that geopolitical issues and wars have influenced poets at least since the oral histories of “Homer” and the late Beowolf poet., among many others. He will then read some modern work dealing with geopolitics and war... And will then recite a few of his own geo-poetical protest poems.

Click the Zoom link below to access the live interactive lecture (available to all paid subscribers):