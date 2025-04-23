RTF Invitation: Rules Based Order in Crisis: Losing Global Domation (Featuring Larry Freeman)
Thursday April 24 at 7pm Eastern Time
This Thursday April 24 at 7pm Eastern Time Matt Ehret will be hosting geopolitical analyst, historian and internationally-renowned Africa expert Lawrence Freeman for a geopolitical masterclass on the topic of ‘Rules Based Order in Crisis: Losing Global Domination’.
For those unfamiliar with Lawrence Freeman’s work, check out his website lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com, his Substack, his Twitter: @lkfreemansafrica and these these two articles.below:
Can U.S. Compete With China? Washington Establishment Has Serious Qualms
U.S. Establishment Admits Truth Of China’s Economic Superiority, But They Don’t Understand It
This lecture is available for all paid subscribers. Click the zoom link below to access the live event on Thursday April 24 at 7pm Eastern Time (4pm PST):