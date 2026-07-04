For anyone who wants to dive into the principles of 1776, and the rise of the real American System that no university will teach, join me for an independence day special hosted by the Rising Tide Foundation on Sunday July 5 at 2pm Eastern Time/9pm Moscow Time, where I will be speaking with historian Sam Labrier about the lost principles of Natural Law that animated the strategic thinking of the greatest American (and world) patriots across the last 250 years.