This Sunday June 14 at 2pm ET, you are invited to attend the Rising Tide Foundation’s live seminar featuring American System expert Sam Labrier who will deliver the first of a two part lecture on Lincoln’s Greenbacks, the clash of British vs American system paradigms on the world stage and the efforts led by the British Empire (and their American stooges) to destroy the Greenbacks in the years after the US Civil War.

Sam’s writings, and podcast is featured on his Substack ‘Overcoming Oligarchy’, and his past RTF lectures can be viewed here.

Click the Zoom link below to access the live presentation on Sunday June 14 at 2pm ET: