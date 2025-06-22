This Sunday June 22 at 2pm ET, Matt Ehret will be hosting an RTF lecture featuring Mindy Pechenuk who will speak on the role of classical music and the cultural standards needed to create a society of true sovereign citizens.

Mindy has been a political organizer for 50 years associated with Lyndon LaRouche and candidate for Oakland, CA Mayor 2026. She is also a classical bassoonist and music historian. The fight today for the Sovereignty of America is at stake. What most people do not understand is that it is a cultural fight. Mindy will demonstrate these principles through a lively discussion on the fight for classical music throughout history.

Click on the link below to access the live presentation on Sunday June 22 at 2pm ET: