This Wednesday, August 19 at 8pm ET/6pm MT, I will be hosting a special evening lecture for all paid subscribers who want to know about the evidence for the abiotic origins of oil (ie: The evidence that oil does not originate from dinosaurs and plants, but is in fact constantly being generated from within the bowels of the Earth itself).

The speaker will be my friend and colleague Mike Holmes- who is both an 18 year veteran oil rig worker and scholar who co-curates the Home with Holmes Substack.

Mike will be using the works of the late Thomas Gold’s Deep Hot Biosphere as the base line for his exposition on the evidence for the abiotic nature of oil and how this impacts our notions of “scarcity” and life science itself.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live interactive event: