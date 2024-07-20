I am happy to announce that this Sunday’s RTF lecture will be presented by Will Wertz, a longtime associate and friend of Lyndon LaRouche, and author of the new book ‘Beware the British East India Company! Towards an Alliance between the USA, Russia, China and India to Finally Defeat the British Empire’.

Many falsely believe that the main conflict in the world today is between the USA and Russia and/or China. However, the truth is that the main conflict in the world today, as it has been for the last 250 years, is between the Anglo-Dutch financier imperial system of Malthus, John Lock, Adam Smith and John Maynard Keynes, which emerged from the British and Dutch East India Companies, and the American system of political economy of Alexander Hamilton, Friedrich List and Henry C. Carey as implemented by Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt. A Four Powers agreement between the USA, Russia, China and India to create a New Bretton Woods system is the only way to durably stop WWIII and establish world peace based on economic development and respect for national sovereignty.

Throughout history, the USA, Russia, China and on India have been in a de facto alliance against the Anglo-Dutch financier imperial system. Learn why the liberation of the USA from the Anglo-Dutch imperial system and collaboration among Presidents Trump, Putin, Xi and Prime Minister Modi to form a New Bretton Woods system is the unique, counterintuitive pathway to a productive future for all humanity.

