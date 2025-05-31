This Sunday June 1st at 2pm Eastern Time, I am happy to announce that Dr. Michael Clarage will be delivering a presentation on Fractal Toroidal geometries, and the non-Euclidean geometries needed to make discoveries of our electric universe and densely saturated, and highly dynamic physical space time. If you are thinking that this topic isn’t political and thus not interesting, you are incorrect.

Speaker bio: Dr Michael Clarage received his PhD in physics from Brandeis University in 1992, studying the biological and statistical behavior of proteins. Prior to that, he spent several years studying binary pulsars at the Arecibo radio telescope. He has given traveling lectures in the areas of fractional calculus, fractals, and chaotic systems as well as presented public talks on such topics as relativity and dimensions, transformation in supernova and metamorphosis in biology. Dr. Clarage is currently a scientist with the SAFIRE Project and curates a blog on Substack. His previous RTF lecture The Light of Life can be watched here

The presentation Dr. Clarage will deliver will be inspired by (but not limited to) a series he recently published titled ‘Fractal Torus’ parts 1-4 available here:

Fractal Torus 4 - Grain of Salt

Fractal Torus 3 - A Naturally Arising Structure?

Fractal Torus 2 - Self Sustaining

Fractal Toroids - Part 1, Geometry

Click below to access the live event on Zoom on Sunday June 1st at 2pm ET/11am PST/8pm Berlin Time: