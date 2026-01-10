Today’s disinformation-heavy world is riddled with false narratives designed to both confuse and re-direct our natural anger from those arsonists who have worked to light our civilization on fire over centuries, and instead focus our hate onto such external foes as Russia, Venezuela, Iran or most especially… China.

It is for this reason (and due to the fact that much that China has accomplished both in draining its deep state swamp, while also unveiling a paradigm of long-term human-centric thinking, that I am so happy to announce that the Rising Tide Foundation’s guest speaker this Sunday January 11 at 2pm Eastern Time will be Professor Frans Vandenbosch whose lecture will be ‘Clarifying China and cutting through the fog of disinformation’.

Frans’ website Yellowlion.org is an essential resource for anyone wishing to stay on top of all things tech, geopolitical, and economic both in China and globally.

Click on the zoom link below to access the live lecture followed by a Q and A period with Frans: