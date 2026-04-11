Underpinning the field of anthropology is the fundamental question: “What is a man?”



The answer espoused by the deviant elite is couched in the Gnostic doctrine of absolute human plasticity. On this doctrine, humanity is bereft of any determinant properties or invariant qualities. Instead, man is infinitely mutable and, as such, is a product of behavioral modification programs. Such an anthropology has been invoked as a rationale for the technocratic restructuring of society.

On Sunday April 12 at 2pm Eastern Tim, the Rising Tide Foundation will host philosopher Philip Collins who will examine the origins and existential consequences of this Gnostic anthropological doctrine.