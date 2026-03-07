This Sunday March 8 at 2pm ET, join me for an afternoon of deep thinking, enlightening conversation and discoveries where we will play a short selection of a soon-to-be released three part video series titled ‘The Politics of Belief’ by film maker Jamie Davies and speak to the author. Davies will discuss the Theosophical Society, and its role in shaping a dark gnostic cosmology at the heart of the 20th century transformation of western civilization into a Gaia Cult overseen by a technocratic elite.

Speaker bio: Jamie Davies is a London-based documentary filmmaker and researcher. His work explores the historical ideas and networks that have shaped modern global institutions and political movements. Through long-form investigative films and the Modern History podcast, he traces how philosophical, spiritual, and political ideas have evolved into the systems that influence the world today.

