This Sunday January 18 at 2pm, I am pleased to announce that electrical engineer, and greenhouse gas researcher Rodney McInnis (Founder of the Climatebell.org portal) will deliver our weekly Rising Tide Foundation lecture demystifying the science of greenhouse gases, temperature and absolving manmade carbon dioxide from culpability in ushering in Armaggedon.

Speaker bio: Rodney McInnis has an experienced technology career with a demonstrated history spanning academic research to complex product-oriented technical industries with employers including UNB, BNR, Nortel, Rebel, and DelphiTech. Diverse experiences including hardware design, various technology leadership areas, software development, manufacturing, marketing & sales, installations, and industrial engineering. Strong professional skills tapping into a Masters of Applied Science - Electrical Engineering (NSERC scholar) University of Toronto (U of T) specializing in chip design. BSc Physics with 1st class honors from University of New Brunswick (UNB) focused on optics, lasers and including some of the earliest diode lasers.

