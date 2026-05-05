Cynthia and I are proud to announce the publication of the second Rising Tide Foundation Anthology ‘The Art of Liberty’ with a theme of ‘Conquering Tyranny and Defeating Tragedy’.

In this epic 200 page special report, you will be introduced to a sweeping overview of universal history with a fresh look at Plato’s fight against the Temple of Delphi and the broader Babylonian Priesthood, the rise of Cicero who took up the torch laid down by Plato to save the soul of the Roman republic as it slid into a dystopic transformation as a new Babylonian marcher lord.

We will review the mystery cults that took control of Persia, and went to war with early Jewish and Christian leaders who sought to resist the forces of Baal and Molech.

The early fifth century fight led by Augustine of Hippo to bring forth a City of God on earth, all the while battling the Gnostic high priests during the collapse of the western empire is explored. The battles by Platonists from the Academy to organize young Alexander to break apart the Persian empire setting the stage for the Han Dynasty’s creation of the Silk Road, and kingdom of Gandara are also explored… and also the ongoing Augustinian/Platonic movement that kept humanity progressing against all odds via the 6th century Celtic Augustinian movement at Clonmacnois, the Carolingian renaissance, the battles of Peter Abelard against the new gnostic Templar sorcerer knights, Ramon Lull’s efforts to spark a renaissance while trying to stop the Crusades.

You will see how this incredible movement has represented the most potent renaissance tradition throughout history and invokes the same principles of Natural Law when it was awoken in India, China, Africa, Egypt, the Americas and Europe.

We trace this fight through the Florentine renaissance movement, the Brotherhood of Common life, the battles to destroy the new Babylonian hive in Venice via the League of Cambrai, and of course the American Revolution.

The potent battles of Homer, Aeschylus and later Shakespeare and Schiller’s revival of classical tragedy are outlined along with an assessment of the revival of the mystery cults in the 20th century.

Throughout the book, don’t be surprised to find an array of beautiful paintings, especially as we explore the poetic mind of Rembrandt van Rijn who chose to leave his mark on immortality through several creative renditions of biblical lessons which bookend this issue.

We are sensitive to peoples budgets, but still wanted to have a premium full color edition of this anthology available (they are remarkably expensive to print on Amazon)… so we decided to make available one softcover edition in black and white which is less than $19 USD, and a more expensive premium hardcover edition… as well as a digital PDF and Kindle version.

AND GET VOLUME 1 HERE (ONLY FULL COLOR AVAILABLE)

Of course, for paid subscribers, you can download a complementary copy of the past two RTF anthologies by going to the links below: