Rising Tide Foundation

Rising Tide Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Spark's avatar
Mark Spark
19h

.

A Verse

Uplift.

Lift up.

What's this?

What's this?

Up I am lifted.

Beyond beastly.

Spiritually.

Suddenly I am Chinese

in a newly discovered corner of my soul

And more perfectly

American.

Can I try?

Can I cry

a Chinese tear of joy?

Can I see this wonder?

Can I look?

Dare I?

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alain Paulikevitch's avatar
Alain Paulikevitch
11h

Very nice to share yet another confirmation that Chinese society is where vitality and innovation are now. The paintings are really nice, however I wouldn't call it a new current in global painting history, but rather an refreshing update to Chinese traditional painting. I don't really see this style being adopted outside of China (or painters whose style is Chinese inspired).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rising Tide Foundation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture