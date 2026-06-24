We have been extremely impressed with the research compiled by the Collins Brothers (Paul and Philip) who have delivered a multitude of excellent lectures to the Rising Tide Foundation over the past two years, and whose ongoing series ‘Deception Through Disclosure’ is an essential masterclass in cutting through psyops, understanding the insidious Gnostic undercurrents of Transhumanism and understanding how the UFO myth is simply a long planned, complex magic trick.

Over the course of the last two years Matt Ehret has been happy to publish the amazing Deception Through Disclosure series on Canadian Patriot which can be accessed here:

Part 1- Decoding the Grusch Enigma



Part 2- More Spooks, Complicit Media, and Deep State-Sponsored Fringe Science



Part 3- The Galileo Project, the Mellons, the Ghost of Paul Nitze, and the NSC-68 Agenda



Part 4- The Coming Cosmic Operation Northwoods?



Part 5- The AAWSAP/AATIP Fraternity



Part 6- Roswell Resurrected

With the disclosure movement hysteria going into hyperdrive, Paul and Philip have agreed to deliver a special masterclass on “Deception Through Disclosure’ featuring an interactive Q and A period for all full-access subscribers.

Click on the link below on Wednesday June 24 at 6pm Eastern Time to access this event: