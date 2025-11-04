Urban planner, rail consultant and visionary Peter Scholz delivers a groundbreaking lecture to the Rising Tide Foundation about his grand strategy for Canada’s arctic. This lecture includes Peter’s intersectional analysis which blends a deep understanding of Canada’s amazing resource potential, rail development potential, topographical features, mineralogical, climatological, sociological, cultural and economic dynamics. Considerations about delusional problems in thinking which have kept Canada underpopulated and under-developed for decades is also discussed.

