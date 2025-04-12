On Sunday April 13 at 2pm Eastern Time, The Rising Tide Foundation is proud to host Alex Dimitrios of Space Commune- who will deliver a presentation which will uncover the hidden story of how the water infrastructure of New York City was shaped—not just by engineering, but by economics, politics, and philosophy. '

At the heart of the matter is the fateful duel between two visions: Alexander Hamilton’s bold, nation-building economics versus Aaron Burr’s model of making a buck off a crisis.

The story runs from Burr's creation of Chase Manhattan Bank via the NYC water crisis of the 1790s, the forgotten legacy of Humboldtian water development, and how a return to JFK's vision for NAWAPA is a blueprint for the future.

