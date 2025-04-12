Sunday Event #2 Invitation: Water, Wealth, and Mega-Infrastructure: Hamilton and Burr's Battle for America's Future
April 13 at 2pm ET
On Sunday April 13 at 2pm Eastern Time, The Rising Tide Foundation is proud to host Alex Dimitrios of Space Commune- who will deliver a presentation which will uncover the hidden story of how the water infrastructure of New York City was shaped—not just by engineering, but by economics, politics, and philosophy. '
At the heart of the matter is the fateful duel between two visions: Alexander Hamilton’s bold, nation-building economics versus Aaron Burr’s model of making a buck off a crisis.
The story runs from Burr's creation of Chase Manhattan Bank via the NYC water crisis of the 1790s, the forgotten legacy of Humboldtian water development, and how a return to JFK's vision for NAWAPA is a blueprint for the future.
To go deeper, visit spacecommune.substack.com
