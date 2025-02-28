This Sunday March 2, The Rising Tide Foundation will be sponsoring two live events designed to shed light on the geopolitical battleground shaping our crisis-ridden world… and you’re invited.

The first event (at 11am Eastern Time) will be the Academy for International Cooperation/American University in Moscow Peace Roundtable featuring guest speakers: Francesca Donato (former member of EU Parliament), Professor Come Carpentier and Mike Robinson (host and editor of UK Column)

[The previous Peace Roundtable can be viewed here]

The second event (at 2pm Eastern Time) will feature geopolitical analyst extraordinaire Joaquin Flores who will deliver insights into the geo-strategic situation globally and will present the battles waging in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina now underway.

[Joaquin’s previous RTF lecture can be viewed here and Joaquin’s Telegram channel is here]

Click below to access the zoom links for the two events: