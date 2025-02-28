Sunday RTF Double Feature: Peace Roundtable at 11am ET, and Joaquin Flores Geopolitical Masterclass at 2pm ET
This Sunday March 2, The Rising Tide Foundation will be sponsoring two live events designed to shed light on the geopolitical battleground shaping our crisis-ridden world… and you’re invited.
The first event (at 11am Eastern Time) will be the Academy for International Cooperation/American University in Moscow Peace Roundtable featuring guest speakers: Francesca Donato (former member of EU Parliament), Professor Come Carpentier and Mike Robinson (host and editor of UK Column)
[The previous Peace Roundtable can be viewed here]
The second event (at 2pm Eastern Time) will feature geopolitical analyst extraordinaire Joaquin Flores who will deliver insights into the geo-strategic situation globally and will present the battles waging in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina now underway.
[Joaquin’s previous RTF lecture can be viewed here and Joaquin’s Telegram channel is here]
Click below to access the zoom links for the two events: