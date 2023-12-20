In this RTF Lecture, Matt Ehret introduces the second lecture of his two-part series on the topic of classical painting with a focus on the political fight to establish a new type of nation on the earth premised upon the belief that each individual is sovereign.

This political ideal requires of course an integration of the emotions and reason which only art can provide. The rise and fall of the Hudson River School of American painting is treated in this lecture along with the perverse school of British imperial art which emerged with the figure of John Ruskin, the Pre-Raphaelite Society, hyper-realism and its twin impressionism is also outlined at length in this presentation.

You can watch Part I of this lecture series below:

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”