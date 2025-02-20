By Nicholas Jones [ Originally published on Nkrumah’s Africa ]

The current state of the world has cause for serious optimism as we bare witness to the arrival and reprisal of new and old actors on the global stage; actors that are capable of changing the present, somewhat drastic reality, into a shared future for humanity that will bring about more economic prosperity and faces the very real chance of eradicating major conflicts and poverty on planet earth for all citizens.

Open vs Closed Systems

The names above are pretty obvious in their setting, but we need to open up the major differences that separate the truly “sovereign” nations from the NATO Hegemon and its Vassal states. Initial factors that divide these two powers are easy to highlight; One seeks development while the other seeks domination, One aims to enslave and ensnare others into its economic system, while the other aims to cooperate and embolden one another in economic projects seeking win-win results. We continue – One uses its military might to corner and threaten weaker actors on the world stage, while the other uses its military for defensive obligations, scientific research and for civilian technological developments. This increases its ability to defend from the Hegemon, practicing a policy of restraint, while conflicts caused by these external actors, arise on their borders.

By now we should be getting a sense of what nations represent which system – China, Russia and Iran represent the Sovereigns while the U.S.A and its NATO vassals represent the closed minded Oligarchy, that has its roots firmly entrenched in the dark age mentality of the crusades – a world war battle of might makes right – not forgetting using faith based mythology as the literature for the war cry. Hardly the image of man that Jesus Christ or Plato envisioned.

The path is closed for the Hegemon

NATO or the Anglo-American five eyes surveillance state, created it seems in the image of Sauron – the all-seeing eye of Mordor – stands exposed at the top of the world alter from which it has lectured others for so many years now. Since 1991 when this observer was born, there have been over 20 major conflicts initiated by the Anglo-American-Zionist hydra state and this has set the stage for the change we see today, a change, that if one truly believes that his fellow citizen is endowed with the same image that his creator bestowed upon himself, was inevitably going to arrive sooner rather than later. The Global South (Africa, ASEAN + South America) were never truly in lockstep with the Hegemon, but realized after many assassinations, regime change operations and outright invasions, that resisting the attempts of the Anglo-Americans to financially recolonize their nations, was futile, until an actor capable of challenging that closed system thinking of colonization and extortion, arrived on scene.

China arrived with much speed and grandeur thanks to her enormous population rooted in Confucian philosophy, while Mao’s CCP incorporated the imagery of socialism and not forgetting a Deng Xiaoping inspired economic renaissance, to bring about a rising tide that would lift all boats. This was not in opposition to the true western culture rooted in Platonic philosophy, but certainly opposed to the overly individualistic Aristotelian image presented by the Western Oligarchy, where democracy masks the overtly oligarchic intentions of our elite and has everyone divided into parties that achieve very little in the realm of physical development. One only need compare the almost Soviet-like bureaucracy of the E.U using Green politics to squander every economic breakthrough, with the ever expanding and scientifically developed economy of China that is largely responsible for most of the real intrinsic wealth creation in the world since the millennium. This is certainly true for Africa, hence why the path of colonization and extortion for economic gains, is now almost closed for the Anglo-American Empire.

A Paradigm of Lies, Extortion and Terror

The image above paints an extraordinary picture of chaos, deceit and fear; all with the aim of controlling the largest stand alone continent with arguably the most valuable resource base in the world. NATO has been rampaging across the planet using the methods mentioned above to bully smaller nations into behaving as the hegemon wishes. Libya was a tragic ending to the second act, where most thought everything was doomed and no actor (Qaddafi) would ever be able to challenge the hegemons mindset, even if at first working hand in hand with them. Even if you helped us, we are still master and you are still underlings. No other civilization or culture is allowed a seat at the table.

Though the atrocities that were handed out to China and Russia under the guise of two world wars and prior wars such as the Opium wars in China’s case and the Napoleonic wars in Russia’s case, were tragic beyond all measure, they have still succeeded in navigating their respective populations to heights not seen in their history. China today has yearly GDP growth from 4-6% and has pulled over 800 million people out of poverty during 40 years, while Russia, under the west’s self-harming sanctions policy, is actually witnessing 3-4% GDP growth this year, while its EAEU regional neighbors are standing in the 4-6% growth rate margin. A good time to be friends with such powers.

For all the might and power of the Anglo-American-Zionist NATO military state, it is not enough to maintain the smoke and mirror narrative bending in the information sphere. Now the physical reality is changing given that the illusion of power is rapidly melting away.

Notable side-note – “Band-Aid” imagery painted on Africa by the West in the past decades has been responsible in framing Africa as a high-risk investment space. While aid and charity have amounted to roughly $120-$150 Billion annually since 2010, over $200 Billion worth of resources are extorted annually of the continent, often without paying taxes or customs, resulting in a $80 Billion net loss annually. One could ask is it the West aiding Africa or Africa aiding the West?

The Saharan G5 ends with the AES taking the reins

The policy of NATO in Saharan Africa has actually ended in being kicked out of the region. The situation with terrorism is far worse off than before the G5 was created in 2014 to combat that very threat. We will list some common sense conclusions by which the newly formed AES leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger also arrived at, due to years of stagnation in ridding their territories of extremism.

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Mauritania made up the G5 under the guidance/occupation of the U.S and French militaries.

2014-16 the rate of terrorist attacks decreased and prove that the American and French forces were perfectly capable in defeating and reducing terrorism in the region.

List of terrorist and separatist groups within the region: Islamic state in the greater Sahara, Jama’at Nasr al Islam and the Azawad movement (Tuareg rebels – a more complex situation due to genuine independence motifs).

In 2014, the number of annual fatalities from terrorism was under 500 or so a year. By 2018, fatalities had climbed to over 3000 annually and by 2020, over 6000 annually.

In 2014, none of the G5 nations were in the top 20 of the world terrorism index (an index compiled by western think tanks). By 2023 Burkina Faso was number 1 in the world while Mali and Niger ranked 3rd and 10th respectively.

Conclusion: the G5 under the occupation of American and French forces saw a ten fold increase in terrorist activities when initially the rate had fallen. This concludes that it was the intention of those forces to oversee the expansion and proliferation of terrorism in the Sahel.

In the years 2020-23, after a decade of stagnation in the fight against terrorism, economic devastation due to the latter and ever increasing political instability in the three nations of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger; we saw a rapid transition to military rule and the leaders General Assimi Goita, Captain Ibrahim Traore and Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tchiani rose to the fore and began to reorganize the states of their nations. Mali was first to bring in military rule in 2021, while the others followed suit in 2022 and 2023. You could be right in thinking that these coup d’états were somewhat coordinated but that is speculative at best for now. What certainly was coordinated was the arrival of the AES – The Alliance of Sahel states. This alliance was formed in 2023, first and foremost to combat the rebel and terrorist forces seeking to divide and conquer these once fragile states and to create a stable foundation for increased economic activity while increasing societal stability. As you can see in the map below, all three nations share borders and by creating this union, surely stand a greater chance in defeating the scourge of terrorism.

Current Military power – Burkina Faso has an 11,000 armed force and an extra 50,000 civilian auxiliaries have been drafted to bolster this highly trained force. Mali has 5000 paramilitary forces and 40,000 active forces while Niger numbers 5000 paramilitary and 25,000 active forces. Unionized, the AES has a 136,000 strong military force with more recruitments expected in the months ahead.

A special mention must go to Russia for her support of the AES. Technical assistance has been provided and even the physical presence of Wagner forces have helped bolster the fight against extremism. Recently a convoy of Russian and Malian forces were ambushed and killed by CSP (Azawad separatists). 20-30 Wagner forces died while 40 or so Malian forces were also killed. This was named Battle of Tinzaouaten. Later it has been revealed that Ukrainian forces were involved in supporting the separatists. See my previous article on this posted on the bottom of this page.

Notably, Niger will have the highest GDP growth at 10.4% for 2024. Reasons include the recently completed Niger-Benin Oil pipeline (built by Chinese CNPC) giving access to international commodity markets for Niger. After taking control of Uranium mines previously utilized by French company Orano, sales of Uranium have been nationalized it seems and Iran and Niger have covertly organized the sale of 300 tons of uranium to Iran for $56 Million. Meanwhile, Niamey still supports Global Atomic, a Canadian company, for its Dasa uranium mine project. Unlike GoviEx, another Canadian company, which has not made substantial progress on its Madaouela uranium project despite attracting over $200 million in financing interest, Global Atomic has already begun constructing the Dasa mine.

BRICS enters the stage – from a Great Game to a Great vision for the Global South

Since the Millennium, the world has seen some rapid and genuinely progressive change. Though the western populace was still very much under the illusion that all was well and good, even though wars, famine and poverty were still spreading like wildfire across the planet; BRICS and especially China and Russia, were preparing a new vision for the future. In 2000 we saw the creation of FOCAC – a forum for China-Africa relations to discuss all matters from Economic development to cultural ties to social development. That forum takes place every 3 years and we have just concluded the 9th summit this year in Beijing. Then in 2009, we saw the creation of BRIC and South Africa’s participation was sealed in 2010 turning it into BRICS. These nations represent the leaders of the Global south and anti colonial nations for they have all experienced significant upheaval during the colonial period of history. They stand united in that experience but that is not enough to overhaul the hegemonic ambitions of the Anglo-Americans. Then in 2019, following Chinas lead, the Russia-Africa summit was founded and a repeat summit went ahead in 2023 with much success.

These summits represent the organizational framework, that is essential in ridding the Global South of the colonial structures that have laid the ground for continued economic extortion in the 21st century. After decades of broken promises from western leaders, the Global South finds partners in China and Russia that seek win-win economic relations and seek to increase their coordination in fostering a just world order that enhances the prosperity for even small nations like Burundi and Malawi for example. No one is left out and all have a red carpet laid for them leading to the table of civilizational nation states. Sovereigns seek the rejuvenation and rebirth of their neighbors while Empiricists seek the capitulation of their subordinates. We enter the 3rd and final act, which will in turn lead to an entirely new play.

Economic progress since 2000

It is clear to most who have a clear definition of national economics under the teachings of Alexander Hamilton and Lyndon Larouche; that it is China that provided the intervening incentive for economic rejuvenation of the Global South since the millennium. We list some of the achievements:

From 2000-22, FOCAC has provided aid in the forms of debt forgiveness, aid grants, concessional loans, and interest-free loans. Collectively, these amount to an estimated $170.08 billion, of which $134.01 billion came from China’s development finance institutions, the China Development Bank (CDB) and the Export-Import Bank of China (CHEXIM).

Africa-China trade (imports and exports of goods) has grown significantly from $11.67 billion in 2000 to a peak of $257.67 billion in total trade in 2022, surpassing both the U.K and U.S.A.

From 2000-2022, Chinese companies announced $112.34 billion in greenfield FDI and completed $24.60 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals.

Real GDP in Africa rose by 4.9 percent a year on average from 2000 through 2008, more than twice its pace in the 1980s and ’90s. Telecommunications, banking, and retail services are flourishing. Construction in the real estate sector is booming while Private-investment inflows are surging also. Given that this was the time China entered the scene, it is obvious where the economic incentive came from.

And so while China has an extraordinary need for energy resources, due to her lack of hard commodities within her borders, Africa can plug the gap for China’s rapidly growing economy while China provides long term loans with low interest for the development of continental infrastructure in the form of Transport, Energy, Ports, SEZ’s, Telecommunication, Housing, etc. In terms of Trade, China provides Africa with low cost but high quality technology, fabrics, automobiles, and other consumer retail, helping African citizens increase their standard of living while also receiving new infrastructure that already has increased Africa’s own export potential.

Russia on the other hand, though a more recent partner to Africa’s future prosperity, has equal importance. Security and Military technical assistance for African nations is essential if they wish to rid themselves of their former colonial masters. African militaries long in need of serious investment, training and organization now have a partner that has proven its effectiveness in resisting the Hegemons Globalist intentions. In terms of Energy assistance, Russia is at the forefront already for they are currently constructing the El-Dabaa NPP in Egypt that upon completion will provide some 4.8GW of power to the continent. Nuclear assistance is also ongoing with other nations such as South Africa, Ghana, Burkina Faso and the Republic of Guinea while 21 nations in total have Nuclear agreements with Russia.

65 years of Pan-Africanism turns towards BRICS

The Pan-African renaissance aided by John F Kennedy in the 1960’s was the final chance for the West to hold on to the Promethean torch and provide the quantum leap forward that African so longed for, but as history shows, that moment was lost on us and fear won the day. Martin Luther King alongside other martyr figures like Malcom X, Kwame Nkrumah and Paul Robeson successfully championed the future image of a free Africa and we now bare witness to their dream. The plaque of John Kennedy on the Akosombo Dam in Ghana (a project he managed to singlehandedly get of the ground) must be wondering what on earth happened to his civilization. Such promise turned on its head provided the space for some other nation to pick up that Promethean torch and that nation was China. Though China has a modern history that most westerners perceive as purely red and communist, few understand the role that Sun Yat Sen and Deng Xiaoping played in incorporating the very best of Western civilizational roots, based in the Philosophies of Plato, Leibniz and Hamilton, into the Chinese economic system that we see today.

A great martial artist once said – “Be like water” – “water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend“. The Chinese have certainly mastered this fluidity.