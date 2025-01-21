Who were the Rus people? And who were the Varangians? And what about the Khazarians? the Mongols? the Crusades? and the Crimean slave trade?

These questions and much were addressed by Gerald Therrien during the RTF weekly lecture (Dec 22, 2024)

Subscribe to Gerry’s Substack here:

Buy Gerry’s books here: https://canadianpatriot.org/gerry-the…

Article: Why the Jews of Khazaria, the Himyarites and GokTurk Empire are Keys to Universal History

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history. Consider supporting our work by subscribing to our substack page and picking up some Rising Tide Foundation merchandise!

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”