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José Oliveira's avatar
José Oliveira
6h

Me too, I've studied Poe and I'm surprised to find this approach so much divorced of the form used by the writer. This point is so much relevant cause it was absolutey decisive for him. Far from discussing his themes (almost always around death, separations and departures) which I won't, I'd stress that his highest achievement has to do with his superior mastery of the form, the wording and the search for the emotions conveyed by the exquisite choosing of the utmost unusual phrases. Of course, he's extremely proud, even arrogant, of his extraordinary capacity of modelling his discourse in order to touch the reader´s soul and emotions. He didn't pay attention to one obvious consequence of this kind of approach. The results are very good if the writing is short. So he excelled in his famous short stories, but when he tried something longer, a more profound novel, he failed completely, even if he previously attacked other novelists and boasted of knowing pretty well all the keys of a success, which he didn't of course. So, nothing is vaguely complete about Poe if we fail or are unwilling to discuss the form and not only the content.

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