In this fourth lecture of a new course on Open vs Closed Systems for Russia’s Nasha Zavtra publishing and the Academy for International Cooperation, Matthew Ehret introduces the second part of his discover of the Clash of the Two Americas, and synthetic construction of Canada as a wedge between US-Russian friendship.

This lecture will introduce the international chemistry shaping the events of 1776-1783 and 1862-1869 with a focus on the ironic fact of Russia’s saving the USA in both moments of crisis.

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history.

