Rising Tide Foundation

Rising Tide Foundation

Rising Tide Foundation
Rising Tide Foundation
The Occult Roots of Fascism: What you weren't taught in school (Matt Ehret lecture)
3
0:00
-1:20:43

The Occult Roots of Fascism: What you weren't taught in school (Matt Ehret lecture)

Rising Tide Foundation's avatar
Rising Tide Foundation
Jul 14, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

In this presentation, Matt Ehret sheds light on the origins of fascism as the 'miracle solution to the great depression' and the occult proclivities of leading occult agencies that didn't disappear after WW2 but simply rebranded themselves under a new strategy to undo the system of sovereign nation states, normalize eugenics (in the form of Transhumanism) and revive a global techno-feudal dictatorship under a post-human New Age.

To watch the video version of this lecture refer here:

To watch the 'Q and A after the main presentation, click here:

• Ask me Anything with Matt Ehret (Occultism...

Matt Ehret's Insights
My New Book Has Now Hit the Press: Science Unshackled- Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos (277 pages)
The world appears to have lost a capacity to judge truth from falsehood, and even scientists– once the defenders of objective truth and critical thinking– have become increasingly a community of defenders of “consensus…
Read more
2 years ago · 112 likes · 22 comments · Matthew Ehret

Matt and Cynthia's books: https://canadianpatriot.org/untold-hi... Watch The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs episodes here: https://canadianpatriot.org/2023/11/0...

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”

Rising Tide Foundation
Dedicated to the enhancement of cross-cultural understanding and dialogue between east and west.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Rising Tide Foundation
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture