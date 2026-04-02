The Origin of the Nation State (Lecture 05 of Open System Course by Matt Ehret)
In this fifth lecture of a new course on Open vs Closed Systems for Russia’s Nasha Zavtra publishing and the Academy for International Cooperation, Matthew Ehret introduces the origins of the modern nation state system.
Watch Lectures 1-4 below:
An Introduction to Open vs Closed Systems (Lecture 01 of Open System Course by Matt Ehret)
·
The International Dynamics of 1776 and 1865 (Lecture 04 of Open System Course by Matt Ehret)
·
The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.