In this fifth lecture of a new course on Open vs Closed Systems for Russia’s Nasha Zavtra publishing and the Academy for International Cooperation, Matthew Ehret introduces the origins of the modern nation state system.

Watch Lectures 1-4 below:



The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.