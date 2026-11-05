Historian Uwe Alschner (author at The Benefit of the Other) presented the Rising Tide Foundation lecture of the week on the subject of the “pursuit of happiness.”

What are the principled ideas that have positively shaped the long arc of human history and liberated humanity from the shackles of oligarchism? Uwe provides a guided tour of universal history in his Rising Tide Foundation lecture ‘The Pursuit of Happiness – From Dante and Erasmus to Leibniz and Ben Franklin’.

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The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.