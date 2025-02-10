The Rules Based Order Has it all Wrong About China: It can be a partner, not an Enemy
RTF lecture with Lawrence Freeman
In this Rising Tide Foundation presentation delivered by Africa expert Lawrence Freeman, the truth of China’s intentions, methods and philosophy for development are laid out with a focus on Africa and putting out fires of war.
