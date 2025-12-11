The Study of the Heavens: A History of Chinese Astronomy

In this first presentation at the Rising Tide Foundation’s Symposium “The Universe, Creativity and You”, Rising Tide director Cynthia Chung posed the question “is there a necessity- both moral, creative and physical for humanity’s search for meaning and causality in the stars?”



Cynthia guided the viewers through an investigation of the incredible advances of Chinese astronomy which recorded the appearance of the Crab Nebula in the 12th century, whose light photons finally made their appearance on Earth after a 6000 year journey and forever changed our conception of space and time. The role of Chinese space science today is guiding the world into a new paradigm and this appreciation of the deeper currents of it’s history are very much worth discovering.

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, operates as an intellectual current dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.

