Matt Ehret joined up with Peyman Askari on In Lay Terms to delve into the important role that Ideas play in shaping Universal History, and also the outline of the new RTF spring anthology.



You can purchase our RTF winter and spring Anthology as a Magazine via our substack page here:



Peyman asked some great questions, including: How do I compare the more collectivist/authoritarian views of Plato to the more individualist/observational approach of Aristotle?



Who was Cicero of Rome, and what were his contributions?



Who was St. Augustine, and what were his contributions?



Is there a connection between Teddy Roosevelt's progressive ties and his Anglophilia?



Enjoy this introductory lesson into universal history and if you liked this short dialogue, I encourage you to dive into our newest RTF Anthology: “Conquering Tyranny and Defeating Tragedy’ available here.



Watch the full unabridged interview here:

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.

Watch our RTF films and documentaries here.

Consider supporting our work by subscribing to our substack page and Telegram channel at t.me/RisingTideFoundation.



