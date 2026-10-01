Both the Renaissance and the Enlightenment are gravely misunderstood in the popular imagination. The Renaissance was the culmination of a millennium of thwarted attempts to revive not just classical arts, but the classical worldview. The Renaissance achieved this with the added benefit of Christianity, which emphasized the human being as both rational and creative.
To the Renaissance mind, by investigating the intricacies of the cosmos and nature, science and art only served to strengthen and clarify the relationship between the created and the Creator. The Enlightenment, for its part, was not a scientific revolution, but actually occurred during a gap in scientific progress. It seized the fruits of the Renaissance and removed God from the equation to build a worldview of cold, mechanical rationality.
The French Enlightenment in particular produced some of the most horrendous practical results. With developments in AI and other technology, we currently stand on the threshold of an age that could go either way. It is in the best interests of all humanity to follow the course of the Renaissance rather than the Enlightenment.
On April 26, 2026, the Rising Tide Foundation hosted special guest Adam Sedia (poet, lawyer, and essayist) who tackled these important topics.
Great class! Loved it!
got a lot to share, hope it please the curious mind ;-)
honestly, I prefer enlighment than renaissance, a rebirth often means the last body died.
it leaves with that death of the old body... lots of memories to cherish that could guide us.
I think if the same body could grow in enlightment, it is more efficient than rebirth once in a while after we can't control our growth. With the right dose of enlightment we may learn to control that.
What is the first thing a renaissance culture would do anyway? Well, walk towards enlightment!
About Makiaveli, I read recently a really interesting work of Maurice Joly :
Dialogue aux enfers entre Montesquieu et machiavel. really a great read! I recommend it.
My ear just went bleeding at 42 minutes. please mr Saeba. These mans are not pagan, they are cryptogreek, especialy Erasme and is circle. What is wrong with loving antique greek?
Pagan are for canaanites and carthegian mostly, not greek antiquity polytheism.
We really got a get over this for once.
There is a really good reason why Erasme and many others wrote against the church. And that reason still is in the atmosphere today. It is the lack of understanding of what is pagan and not.
that is my whole opinion and I follow the likes of the enlighted one near Erasme circle on that.
over the 12 thinkers named today 9 out of 12 knew greek, 4 of them I call cryptogreek. That's just to show what brings enlightment, is understanding the wisdom of greeks. Theses man did.
Utopia? Kallipolis of Platon, chirstianapolis of Valentin, New Atlantis of Bacon, Venus of Jacques Fresco, many more as been tried, like why not the Épicure garden is a kind of utopia. Similarly to the school of thought that the princesse Elizabeth ( My favorite of the Liz ) did in that old abbey of Hedford reformed into a school of philosophy. That was her utopia, in a microdose.
Like Micronation are the Utopia of who lives in it.
Just to precise, I am talking of Elizabeth of Bohemia, the one who kept it up with Descartes in many private letters. Awww theses letters have shot more then one arrow at my heart.
They where both lovely in the commitment those many letters transpires.
1h22 OMG ! Matt ! How pleasing !!! It is impossible you did it on purpose, but you go straight into the whole of my argument at my most divine guiding number the 22. Yes, what does greeks have to do with christianity heh? Well to that I surely got the answer, and they all did. But In that time, they couldnt speak it clearly as we can nowaday.
It will be my pleasure to discuss with you in private if ya got time ( LOL I know you dont ) To explain exactly and why it is most relevant to consider classical greek to analyse christianity.
Mr. Saeba was close to the answer, the refutation of the gnostisim...
keep the refutation and swap gnostic for something... else...
Mr. Saeba is also exactly spot on at 1h53, the classical greek is the one that matters cause the others have been depleted of the souls residing in the words. modern greek is almost similar to what antique greek would call a barbarian langage.
Be wary that the scholars of today who really values knowledge also know the difference and refers to the classical greek, not the modern one.
Wishing for more renaissance less enlightment. when I see that renaissance often takes form because of enlightment as a seed. I wonder... if there was even a choice to make.
Well thanks for this class it was enlightening ! I feel like a new born. A renaissance!