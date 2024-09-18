In this presentation, author, historian, and RTF advisor Martin Sieff launches into an artful deconstruction of the cult of Leo Tolstoy, and the objectively destructive effects Tolstoy’s cosmology has had on humanity during his life and for the century afterwards.

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history. Consider supporting our work by subscribing to our substack page and picking up some Rising Tide Foundation merchandise!

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”