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Luc Lelievre
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This essay made me reflect on something important. Schiller believed that a culture of genius could re‑emerge if we cultivated “beautiful souls” — people whose reason and emotions are harmonized through art, beauty, and moral development. But when I compare this vision with what I describe in Beyond Canada (https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/), I see a deep tension.

Modern institutions no longer operate in ways that allow Schiller’s ideal to grow. Universities, in particular, have become highly bureaucratic systems where reputation management, procedural conformity, and fear of dissent dominate. As I wrote in my essay, restrictions on dissent today rarely take the form of open censorship; they appear through subtle mechanisms — administrative caution, reputational pressure, and incentives to align with consensus. (https://indepnews.org/en/academic-dissent-at-universite-laval-during-covid/)

In that sense, our society still follows the Kantian model that Schiller criticized: behavior shaped by rules, sanctions, and external pressures, rather than by cultivated inner freedom. The result is that the very conditions needed for a “culture of genius” — independent judgment, aesthetic education, and institutional confidence in disagreement — are increasingly absent.

Schiller offers a beautiful ideal. But the reality described in Beyond Canada suggests that our institutions have moved in the opposite direction. The question is whether a culture of genius can still emerge when the structures that should protect it now tend to suppress the very dissent (https://indepnews.org/en/why-canada-cannot-handle-dissent/) and creativity it requires.

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