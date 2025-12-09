Uncovering the Lost Secrets of Weber's Electrodynamics (Dr Andre Assis RTF Lecture)

Everyone knows that a revolution in physics occured with Max Planck’s insights into the quantum world over a century ago.



But did you know that 50 years before Planck’s revolutionary insights into the quantum of action, the great German scientist Wilhelm Weber, working with a network of great renaissance scientists like Carl F. Gauss, Bernard Riemann discovered the essential character of the quantum domain through studies into electromagnetism? The figure of Wilhelm Weber is one of the most important minds of the past several centuries whose work, method and discoveries have remained obscured and under-appreciated despite their world-altering implications.



In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, professor Andre Assis (Professor of physics at the University of Campinas in Brazil) who is the world’s leading authority on Weber’s electrodynamics, discusses Ampere’s force between current elements and Weber’s electrodynamics. He has been working on these topics, together with Relational Mechanics and the implementation of Mach’s principle for 35 years.



Access Prof Assis’ work here: https://www.ifi.unicamp.br/~assis/

(includes links to purchase hardcopies of his works)



Watch Professor Assis’ lecture ‘The Experimental and Historical Foundations of Electricity’ here:

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, operates as an intellectual current dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.