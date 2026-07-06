In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Sam Labrier introduces the discoveries of some of the most important thinkers of recent history whose insights into the structure of reality provide the greatest answers to the questions: Is there a directionality in the universe? Does order govern chaos or visa versa and is there a scientific law of political economy that allows for the existence of freedom, spontaneity and creative thought?



In his presentation, Sam takes the audience through three interconnected domains of space time starting with fractal structures in both living and non-living spheres, the biological mechanisms of cephalization discovered by the great American scientist James Dwight Dana and the important ideas of the noosphere advanced by the Russian Biogeochemist Vladimir Vernadsky. We are also introduced to the work of anti-Darwinian economists Henry C. Carey and the recently deceased statesman Lyndon LaRouche.

Speaker Bio: Sam Labrier has a degree in History from Concordia University and obtained his engineering degree from Ryerson University in Toronto. He has worked in the fields of nuclear engineering, electrical power engineering, and optical biophysics.

The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.

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