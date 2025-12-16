Today, Cynthia and I are announcing the first ever Rising Tide Foundation seasonal Anthology which we titled ‘The Art of Liberty’ available as PDF on Gumroad, or Paperback on Amazon, and Kindle. (We apologize for the high cost of the physical edition which is only so expensive due to our choice to have the highest definition full color images available).

In this first volume, which features 229 full color pages of strategic studies of painting, poetry, literature, science and the fight for political freedom, you will be taken through a journey that unites both profound Truths and playful Imagination taking you through ancient history, the rise of the 15th century Golden Renaissance and the battles of 1776 as you’ve never seen it.

While dry chronicling of revolutionary battles, wars and peace treaties have been written to fit numerous libraries, as far as this writer knows, nothing similar to what is conveyed in this present anthology has ever been done before.

The contributors to this book do not merely ask: How did the revolution of 1776 happen, and why did efforts to replicate this movement fail in France in 1789 and again in 1730? But as you will see, our writers go deeper by evaluating what were the cultural dynamics that made the American republic a possibility and what were those cultural failings that ensured Europe would remain chained to systems of hereditary rule? They ask such forbidden questions as: ‘what were the common battles between opposing paradigms of human nature that shaped the opposing constitutions of Solon’s Athens vs Lycurgus’ Sparta which again replicated itself in the clash of paradigms expressed by Plato’s worldview when contrasted to the younger Aristotle, and which principles of artistic expression shape societies that are worthy of political freedom vs those that are doomed to collapse into slavery and feudalism?

By reviewing the dual role of cutting edge scientific discoveries spearheaded by Benjamin Franklin, as well as artistic breakthroughs in painting, poetry, literature and drama led by republican artists across the Trans Atlantic during the 18-19th centuries, you will be introduced into the study of Universal History as both a science and also an art unto itself.

All will admit that a revolution in statecraft may result in an improved or worsened condition of life for a society and its people… so what determines whether or not a revolution will be in harmony with Natural Law, or will decay into a Jacobin bloodbath? Might the artists have something to do with this?

Additionally, IF a successful revolution does occur, then what will ensure that its successes do not come undone during the ensuing decades as the living memory held by those leaders of a healthy revolution get old and die? Might the arts have something to do with this too?

This anthology features works by Cynthia Chung (on Schiller’s Ghostseer, Theater as a Moral Institution, and James Fenimore Cooper’s The Bravo), Gerald Therrien (Shall we Allow Poets into the Republic and Is it Aristotle or Virgil who is contemplating the Bust of Rembrandt’s Homer?), David Gosselin (On the Power of Metaphor and The Poetic power of Dante Alighieri), Alex Dimitrios (On the Brilliance and Tragedy of Samuel B. Morse as scientist and artist) and my own essays on ‘How Painting Liberates us from the Shackles of the Senses’, Benjamin West’s Fight to Create an American Renaissance Movement, and Samuel F.B. Morse’s Cultural Warfare and the American Revolution.

- Matthew Ehret (Rising Tide Foundation Director)

Get a copy on Amazon (Kindle or Paperback) here