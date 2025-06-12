Who Killed Alfred Herrhausen in 1989- and Why (The Answer Revealed After 32 Years)

This Rising Tide Foundation lecture features investigative journalist, film maker and historian Dirk Pohlmann. Throughout this deep dive into history (premised on research that will be revealed in his upcoming book) Dirk sheds light on the truth of Deutschebank President Alfred Herrhausen's 1989 murder in startling detail. This presentation takes an audience through a century of history starting with the British efforts to destroy the Berlin-Baghdad railway in the early 20th century as a parallel to the current drive for war against Russia and China.

This is followed by a zero-ing in on the takeover of US intelligence by the British during the 20th century and the CIA/MI6 use of fascist stay-behinds throughout the post-WWII period to nominally fight the Soviets while in reality becoming a new clandestine terrorist-controlling army deployed against the population itself. With this context set, Dirk then tells the tale of Alfred Herrhausen’s vision for the post-Cold War era and what destroyed this momentum.

For the video version of this lecture refer here:

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”