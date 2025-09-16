Rising Tide Foundation

Why H.G. Wells' World Brain and Yuval Harari's Hackable Human Will Not Succeed

A Study on the Abolition of Man
Sep 16, 2025
What logic underlies today's Great Reset agenda and why is it doomed to fail? In this presentation delivered to an audience of 300 in Switzerland (sponsored by Kernpunkte Magazine), Cynthia Chung explores the systemic fallacies underlying the technocratic system of government outlined in HG Wells' infamous 1939 «The World Brain» and its modern expression in Davos' celebrity priest Yuval Noah Harari's philosophy. What evidence of soul, purpose, design and truth do these misanthropes reject and why will this denial of reality ultimately prove their undoing?

For the transcript with images to this lecture refer here:

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”

Rising Tide Foundation
Dedicated to the enhancement of cross-cultural understanding and dialogue between east and west.

