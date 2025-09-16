Why H.G. Wells' World Brain and Yuval Harari's Hackable Human Will Not Succeed

What logic underlies today's Great Reset agenda and why is it doomed to fail? In this presentation delivered to an audience of 300 in Switzerland (sponsored by Kernpunkte Magazine), Cynthia Chung explores the systemic fallacies underlying the technocratic system of government outlined in HG Wells' infamous 1939 «The World Brain» and its modern expression in Davos' celebrity priest Yuval Noah Harari's philosophy. What evidence of soul, purpose, design and truth do these misanthropes reject and why will this denial of reality ultimately prove their undoing?

For the transcript with images to this lecture refer here:

