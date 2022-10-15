An Officially Concealed Genocide- British Malthusianism & the Truth of the ‘Irish Potato Famine’
How is it possible that a disease which spread across potato crops of Ireland led to over 2 million deaths in Ireland in the mid-19th century? Ireland was renowned for a diverse array of crops including what, oats, barley and livestock, so how is it possible that the loss of one crop caused such death? It is often forgotten that the entirety of mainland Europe was struck by a similar disease of potato crops, and yet no more than 100 thousand deaths resulted across a surface area and population density several orders of magnitude larger than the tiny island nation of Ireland. So what really happened?
On Sunday September 25, 2022, The Rising Tide Foundation weekly lecture was delivered by historian Christopher Fogarty, author of “The Perfect Holocaust, Ireland 1845-1850” on the topic of ‘An Officially Concealed Genocide: British Malthusianism and the True Story of the ‘Irish Potato Famine’”.
Christopher has made his book freely available here. To buy a hardcopy of Chris' book online, click here: https://www.amazon.com/Ireland-1845-1850-Perfect-Holocaust-Perfect/dp/0989610616
The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history. Consider supporting our work by subscribing to our substack page and picking up some Rising Tide Foundation merchandise!
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion.”
Thanks, will read and listen, but if I get the gist of it--- Hmmm so the evil Anglo-American empire created the myth of Holodomor in Ukraine out of a naturally occurring famine to make the Russians/Soviets look bad, when the British actually perpetrated a real mass killing in Ireland, and called it a tragic but naturally occurring famine..... ??
Here's the thing. Find a copy of Naomi Klein's book "The Shock Doctrine: The rise of disaster capitalism" (2007) . . . read Klein's Conclusion from page 533 on: "SHOCK WEARS OFF: The rise of people's reconstruction"! There. Latin America proved (beyond doubt) that we can push back globalists. To take back what's left of our freedom. There's hope.