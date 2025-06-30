Trump, Tariffs and Treason: A Return to the True Economic Heritage of the USA

This Sunday January 19 historian Sam Labrier introduces a masterclass of the American System of Political Economy from Ben Franklin and Alexander Hamilton through Henry Clay, Matthew Carey, Lincoln and the 20th century anti-imperial traditions of the USA which have driven world history in a positive direction over the past 250 years. This exercise in studying universal history will also involve a prolonged appreciation to the nature of evil and the oligarchist deep state structures which have sought to undermine the victories of 1776 and transform the USA into a morally bankrupt expansionist empire.

The title of Sam’s lecture was ‘Trump, Tariffs and Treason: A Return to the True Economic Heritage of the United States’. Sam’s lecture will be followed by 10 weeks of lectures on the topic of ‘Saving the Republic’ tackling different aspects of the forgotten ‘American System’ with classes showcasing the battle lines of 1776, Alexander Hamilton’s war with Wall Street, the Henry Clay patriots, John Quincy Adams’ program, Lincoln, Henry C. Carey, McKinley, FDR, JFK and even American system allies in Russia, Asia and Africa during the past century.

The Rising Tide Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, Canada, focused on facilitating greater bridges between east and west while also providing a service that includes geopolitical analysis, research in the arts, philosophy, sciences and history.

