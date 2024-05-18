Rising Tide Foundation

RTF Invitation: Mastery of health can Challenge Current Dystopia (May 19 at NOON ET)
Greetings from Sunny Thailand everyone. Please take note that this Sunday’s lecture will occur at NOON (eastern time)/11pm (Thailand time) and will…
  
The ABCs in Energy: Do We Actually Understand How Energy Works?
By Cynthia Chung Europeans are presently being told that the energy crisis they are entering, with natural gas prices now four times higher than last…
RTF Invitation: The Edward Teller Plan for the Strategic Defense of the Earth with Chuck Stevens (May 12 at 2pm ET)
As the world careens towards a dangerous precipice of thermonuclear war, the need for creative problems solving has never been higher. This Sunday May…
  
For Victory Day: It’s Time to Think About Finally Winning WWII
By Matthew Ehret 77 years ago Germany surrendered to allied forces finally ending the ravages of the Second World War. Today, as the world celebrates…
How China and Russia Revived Nuclear Energy
This Sunday February 25 Alex Dimitrios (author and editor at Space Commune) will be delivering the weekly Rising Tide Foundation lecture where he will…
The Eye of the Storm: ENERGY WARS
Ep. 3 of RTF Docu Series "Escaping Calypso's Island"
  
April 2024

Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung: On Escaping Calypso's Island RTF Docu Series
Episode 3 Launch Coming Up THIS WEEK!
C.S. Lewis’ Perelandra: Towards a Beatific or Miserific Vision?
C.S. Lewis is famously known for his work ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ as well as his impassioned defense of Christianity in an age of…
  
Why We Need the Tragic: Schiller, Cassandra and the Rebirth of Tragedy
By David Gosselin [originally published on Antigone] “Trust me, the fountain of youth, it is no fable. It is running Truly and always. Ye ask, where? In…
  
Why the Border Crisis Discussion is a Suicidal Trap and How to Get Out of It
In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Anton Chaitkin showcases the historical backdrop to the border crisis, with a look towards oligarchical…
  
Solving The Mystery Behind the Building of the Great Pyramid
By Dr. Quan Le Some words about a mesmerizing documentary Grande Pyramide K 2019 by director Fehmi Krasniqi. Its premiere was in Paris on September 2019…
The Power of Metaphor
By David Gosselin Metaphor should not be approached as some “thing,” but as a transformative power, the invisible process by which “things” come into…
