Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
RTF Invitation: Mastery of health can Challenge Current Dystopia (May 19 at NOON ET)
Greetings from Sunny Thailand everyone. Please take note that this Sunday’s lecture will occur at NOON (eastern time)/11pm (Thailand time) and will…
20 hrs ago
•
Rising Tide Foundation
Share this post
RTF Invitation: Mastery of health can Challenge Current Dystopia (May 19 at NOON ET)
risingtidefoundation.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The ABCs in Energy: Do We Actually Understand How Energy Works?
By Cynthia Chung Europeans are presently being told that the energy crisis they are entering, with natural gas prices now four times higher than last…
Published on Rising Tide Foundation
•
20 hrs ago
RTF Invitation: The Edward Teller Plan for the Strategic Defense of the Earth with Chuck Stevens (May 12 at 2pm ET)
As the world careens towards a dangerous precipice of thermonuclear war, the need for creative problems solving has never been higher. This Sunday May…
May 11
•
Rising Tide Foundation
6
Share this post
RTF Invitation: The Edward Teller Plan for the Strategic Defense of the Earth with Chuck Stevens (May 12 at 2pm ET)
risingtidefoundation.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
For Victory Day: It’s Time to Think About Finally Winning WWII
By Matthew Ehret 77 years ago Germany surrendered to allied forces finally ending the ravages of the Second World War. Today, as the world celebrates…
Published on Rising Tide Foundation
•
May 9
How China and Russia Revived Nuclear Energy
This Sunday February 25 Alex Dimitrios (author and editor at Space Commune) will be delivering the weekly Rising Tide Foundation lecture where he will…
May 7
8
Share this post
How China and Russia Revived Nuclear Energy
risingtidefoundation.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Eye of the Storm: ENERGY WARS
Ep. 3 of RTF Docu Series "Escaping Calypso's Island"
May 1
•
Rising Tide Foundation
15
Share this post
The Eye of the Storm: ENERGY WARS
risingtidefoundation.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
April 2024
Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung: On Escaping Calypso's Island RTF Docu Series
Episode 3 Launch Coming Up THIS WEEK!
Published on Through A Glass Darkly
•
Apr 29
C.S. Lewis’ Perelandra: Towards a Beatific or Miserific Vision?
C.S. Lewis is famously known for his work ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ as well as his impassioned defense of Christianity in an age of…
Apr 27
•
Rising Tide Foundation
14
Share this post
C.S. Lewis’ Perelandra: Towards a Beatific or Miserific Vision?
risingtidefoundation.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Why We Need the Tragic: Schiller, Cassandra and the Rebirth of Tragedy
By David Gosselin [originally published on Antigone] “Trust me, the fountain of youth, it is no fable. It is running Truly and always. Ye ask, where? In…
Apr 25
•
Rising Tide Foundation
9
Share this post
Why We Need the Tragic: Schiller, Cassandra and the Rebirth of Tragedy
risingtidefoundation.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Why the Border Crisis Discussion is a Suicidal Trap and How to Get Out of It
In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture, Anton Chaitkin showcases the historical backdrop to the border crisis, with a look towards oligarchical…
Apr 16
•
Rising Tide Foundation
14
Share this post
Why the Border Crisis Discussion is a Suicidal Trap and How to Get Out of It
risingtidefoundation.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Solving The Mystery Behind the Building of the Great Pyramid
By Dr. Quan Le Some words about a mesmerizing documentary Grande Pyramide K 2019 by director Fehmi Krasniqi. Its premiere was in Paris on September 2019…
Published on Rising Tide Foundation
•
Apr 13
The Power of Metaphor
By David Gosselin Metaphor should not be approached as some “thing,” but as a transformative power, the invisible process by which “things” come into…
Published on Rising Tide Foundation
•
Apr 10
© 2024 Rising Tide Foundation
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts