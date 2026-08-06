In this sixth lecture of a new course on Open vs Closed Systems for Russia's Nasha Zavtra publishing and the Academy for International Cooperation, Matthew Ehret introduces the figure of Vladimir Vernadsky (founder of Biogeochemistry and father of Russian nuclear science) as a leading champion of open system thinking, and renaissance science.

Watch Lectures 1-5 below:



The Rising Tide Foundation (RTF), a non-profit based out of Montreal, Canada, dedicated to the rigorous re-examination of Universal History and the principles governing the cyclical appearance of Renaissances and Dark Ages in human civilization.